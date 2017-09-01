Latest News

Listen Live

Candle-light vigil held for fallen North Las Vegas … Read More

01/09/2017 at 12:00 | Posted by John Shaffer

A man shot after answering his apartment door, … Read More

01/09/2017 at 10:00 | Posted by John Shaffer

UPDATE: Barricade Standoff Has Ended

A man who had barricaded himself inside his … Read More

01/09/2017 at 9:15 | Posted by John Shaffer
Stopping Presidents From Declaring Nevada Land A National Monument

With some rural Nevadans angry that President Barack … Read More

01/09/2017 at 8:40 | Posted by John Shaffer
Vigil Held For Fallen North Las Vegas Detective

A candlelight vigil took place last night for … Read More

01/09/2017 at 8:12 | Posted by John Shaffer
Sword standoff continues, Reno flooding forces evacuations and … Read More

01/09/2017 at 8:00 | Posted by John Shaffer

Winter Storm Brings Flooding To Reno Area

A wet winter storm in the Sierra has … Read More

01/09/2017 at 7:08 | Posted by John Shaffer
Samurai Sword Standoff Continues This Morning

A baracade standoff continues this morning near Serene … Read More

01/09/2017 at 6:24 | Posted by John Shaffer
Could See Some Rain Today

Winter continues in the Las Vegas valley with … Read More

01/08/2017 at 12:10 | Posted by John Shaffer
