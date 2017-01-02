Listen Live

Where Las Vegas comes to talk!

On Air Now: Bucket Strategy Investing

Latest News

KDWN News Update

Handicapped man pulled from burning North Las Vegas … Read More

02/01/2017 at 10:00 | Posted by John Shaffer

Handicapped Man Pulled From Burning North Las Vegas Home

A disabled man has been hospitalized after he … Read More

02/01/2017 at 8:40 | Posted by John Shaffer
Photo Credit: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Las Vegas Man Stabbed To Death By Stepfather

Las Vegas Metro Police say a man killed … Read More

02/01/2017 at 8:12 | Posted by John Shaffer
Photo Credit: Ian Waldie/Getty Images

KDWN News Update

The Las Vegas stadium proposal loses two financial … Read More

02/01/2017 at 8:00 | Posted by John Shaffer

Win a Sweet Caribbean Escape!

Relax on the beach with your someone special … Read More

01/23/2017 at 8:41 | Posted by Newstalk 720 KDWN

Man Arrested For Throwing Objects At Police

Las Vegas Metro Police say a man is … Read More

02/01/2017 at 7:16 | Posted by John Shaffer
Photo Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Former Head Of The Boulder City Animal Control Shelter Sentenced

It’s 90 days in the Clark County Detention … Read More

01/31/2017 at 12:59 | Posted by John Shaffer
Photo Credit: David McNew/Getty Images

Steve Wynn To Become The RNC’s Finance Chairman

Casino owner Steve Wynn is being tapped to … Read More

01/31/2017 at 10:33 | Posted by John Shaffer
Photo Credit: David Becker/Getty Images

Gaming Win Down In December, Up For The Year

Nevada’s gaming win fell in December, by 2.7% … Read More

01/31/2017 at 10:03 | Posted by John Shaffer
Photo Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

KDWN News Update

Las Vegas entertainer Tony Sacca has died, Sheldon … Read More

01/31/2017 at 10:00 | Posted by John Shaffer