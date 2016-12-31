Latest News

Listen Live

Rousey Routed at UFC 207

Ronda Rousey's much ballyhooed comeback lasted all of …

12/31/2016 at 7:22 | Posted by Mitch Kelly
Gas Leak Forces Closures at Linq’s Promenade

It hasn't been a good week for Caesars. …

12/31/2016 at 7:08 | Posted by Mitch Kelly
Much Of Rio Hotel Tower To Remain Closed Through Holiday Weekend

It will be several more days before power …

12/30/2016 at 3:50 | Posted by John Shaffer
Las Vegas Hailed For Its Diversity

Census data suggests that Las Vegas has some …

12/30/2016 at 10:01 | Posted by Mitch Kelly
Over 300K Coming to Ring In 2017 in Las Vegas

320 thousand people are expected to ring in …

12/30/2016 at 4:21 | Posted by Mitch Kelly
Power Outage At Rio Forces Tower Evacuation

For the second time in two days, Clark …

12/29/2016 at 3:55 | Posted by Mitch Kelly
