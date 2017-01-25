Latest News

To get you to come into McDonald’s and … Read More01/25/2017 at 6:41 | Posted by John Shaffer
Avalanche threat leads to voluntary evacuations on Mt … Read More01/25/2017 at 12:00 | Posted by John Shaffer
Jim Bolla & Tyler Bischoff on Coaches Corner … Read More01/25/2017 at 11:42 | Posted by Tyler Bischoff
A Las Vegas school trustee wants the nation’s … Read More01/25/2017 at 10:27 | Posted by John Shaffer
Relax on the beach with your someone special … Read More01/23/2017 at 8:41 | Posted by Newstalk 720 KDWN
Mary Tyler Moore, the star of TV’s beloved … Read More01/25/2017 at 10:18 | Posted by John Shaffer
The clerk at a North Las Vegas convenience … Read More01/25/2017 at 10:15 | Posted by John Shaffer
Silverton sportsbook robbed, a man on a stolen … Read More01/25/2017 at 10:00 | Posted by John Shaffer
The Vegas Golden Knights will play 7 pre-season … Read More01/25/2017 at 8:30 | Posted by John Shaffer
Jim Bolla & Tyler Bischoff on Coaches Corner … Read More01/25/2017 at 8:16 | Posted by Tyler Bischoff
Southern Nevada’s first two Chick-Fil-A restaurants are set … Read More01/25/2017 at 8:12 | Posted by John Shaffer
Avalanche threat leads to voluntary evacuations in Lee … Read More01/25/2017 at 8:00 | Posted by John Shaffer
A voluntary evacuation is underway for the Kyle … Read More01/25/2017 at 6:19 | Posted by John Shaffer