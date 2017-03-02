Latest News

Listen Live

Gunshots Outside Deja Vu Strip Club

One man is in custody and police are … Read More

02/03/2017 at 11:40 | Posted by John Shaffer
Photo Credit: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Nevada Inmate Found Dead

Nevada prison officials say an inmate from Clark … Read More

02/03/2017 at 11:12 | Posted by John Shaffer
Photo Credit: Daniel Berehulak/Getty Images

KDWN News Update

A Henderson doctor charged in connection to wife’s … Read More

02/03/2017 at 11:00 | Posted by John Shaffer

Suspicious Death Under Investigation

Las Vegas Metro Police are investigating a suspicious … Read More

02/03/2017 at 10:36 | Posted by John Shaffer
Photo Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

One Dead In North Las Vegas Crash

North Las Vegas Police are investigating a fatal … Read More

02/03/2017 at 8:49 | Posted by John Shaffer
Photo Credit: David McNew/Getty Images

KDWN News Update

Henderson doctor charged in wife’s 2015 death, Trump … Read More

02/03/2017 at 8:17 | Posted by John Shaffer

Keeping Trump’s Voice Out Of Disney’s “Hall Of Presidents”

Some critics of President Donald Trump are so … Read More

02/03/2017 at 7:07 | Posted by John Shaffer
Photo Credit: Mark Ashman/Disney Parks via Getty Images

KDWN News Update

Henderson doctor charged in wife’s murder, an apartment … Read More

02/03/2017 at 6:15 | Posted by John Shaffer

Turning The Heat On Senator Heller

Nevada Republican Sen. Dean Heller is feeling pressure … Read More

02/03/2017 at 5:29 | Posted by John Shaffer
Photo Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images